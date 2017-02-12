Florists prepare for Valentine's Day frenzy

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

TRUMBULL - With Valentine's Day just days away, local florists are preparing for a busy week.

Among those preparing is City Line Florist in Trumbull, which was still gearing up through the snowy conditions.

City Line is the family business for the Palazzo's, now in their third generation and 99th year of operation. Susan Palazzo says preparations for Valentine's Day begin two weeks ahead of time.

Staff at City Line add that it is such a hectic day because everything is scheduled to be delivered on the same day, rather than in advance for some other holidays.

Deliveries will be even more in demand with the holiday falling on a weekday, as deliveries are expected to go to various places of work.

They estimate 500 deliveries on Tuesday, with the number still rising. City Line says the most popular choice is still roses, and they have 10,000 of them in their shop.