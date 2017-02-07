Forecast: 6-12 inches of snow possible for western CT Thursday

Western Connecticut residents should expect to see some significant snow on the way after a cold and wet Tuesday.

Here is the latest weather forecast in your area. (7:34 PM)

Temperatures are expected to rise higher and into the upper 50s on Wednesday.

A coastal storm will arrive early Thursday, with a high temperature of 34 degrees. The northern edge of the storm will likely clip the area, bringing 6 to 12 inches of snow to western Connecticut.

Friday is expected to be sunny, with a high temperature of 30 degrees.

Flurries are likely on Saturday with cloudy skies, and rain is expected Sunday night into Monday.

