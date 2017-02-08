Weather Update: 6-10 inches of snow expected Thursday

While Wednesday's weather will be partly sunny and breezy with a temperature around 57 degrees, western Connecticut could see up to 10 inches of snow

Here is the latest weather forecast in your area. (8:25 AM)

NORWALK - While Wednesday's weather will be partly sunny and breezy with a temperature around 57 degrees, western Connecticut could see up to 10 inches of snow on Thursday. 

Snow clouds will increase late at night as the temperature dips to 30 degrees. Thursday will be windy with periods of snow. 

News 12 meteorologists predict around 6-10 inches are likely. 

The snow is expected to begin around 2 a.m. and last until the afternoon. 

The sun will return on Friday with a high of 28.

This weekend will be mostly cloudy with a wintry mix of rain and snow. 

Torre says Norwalk will send out almost 40 DPW crews prep for Thursday snowstorm

Department of Public Works officials said Tuesday they are gearing up for what could be

