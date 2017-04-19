News Forecast: Cool temperatures Wednesday with rain in the evening You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Here is the latest weather forecast in your area. (11:12 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated April 19, 2017 6:30 AM NORWALK - Temperatures in western Connecticut are expected to be pleasant Wednesday. Wednesday will see temperatures in the mid-50s, according to News 12 meteorologists. Expect partly sunny skies with some rain in the evening. Temperatures are expected to rise toward the end of the week, and Friday could reach the high-60s. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic Weather Center Live Traffic and Weather advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:16 1 Connecticut Sportscast, April 18 13:16 2 VIDEO: Parents of online dating match diagnosed with same disease 1:14 3 Rangers top Canadiens 2-1; series tied 2-2 2:11 4 Spa Week: Undergo treatments at a discounted rate 2:57 5 Funeral today for youngest victim of suspected gang killings advertisement | advertise on News 12