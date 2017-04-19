Forecast: Cool temperatures Wednesday with rain in the evening

Here is the latest weather forecast in your area.

Here is the latest weather forecast in your area. (11:12 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

NORWALK - Temperatures in western Connecticut are expected to be pleasant Wednesday.

Wednesday will see temperatures in the mid-50s, according to News 12 meteorologists. 

Expect partly sunny skies with some rain in the evening.

Temperatures are expected to rise toward the end of the week, and Friday could reach the high-60s.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 Connecticut Sportscast, April 18
VIDEO: Parents of online dating match diagnosed with 2 VIDEO: Parents of online dating match diagnosed with same disease
New York Rangers' Rick Nash, left, celebrates with 3 Rangers top Canadiens 2-1; series tied 2-2
Debbie DeMichael, Oceanside NY receives a Lunch-Time Facelift 4 Spa Week: Undergo treatments at a discounted rate
Funeral set for this morning for 16-year-old Justin 5 Funeral today for youngest victim of suspected gang killings

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE