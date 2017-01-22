Forecast: Nor'easter packing fierce winds, rain

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - A nor'easter is bringing strong winds and rain to southwestern Connecticut Monday.

News 12 meteorologists say overnight rain and winds will continue into Monday and intensify through the day. Expect 15-25 mph sustained winds, with gusts of 45 mph or more. Coastal areas could see gusts of 60 mph at times.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for southern areas of Fairfield and New Haven counties through early Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday, the winds will taper off, but some rain will stick around in the morning hours. High temperatures will be around 44 degrees.

The clouds will start to clear out by Wednesday, which will see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 48 degrees.

