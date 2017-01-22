Forecast: Nor'easter packing fierce winds, rain

A nor'easter is bringing strong winds and rain to southwestern Connecticut Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for southern areas

Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast.

Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. (5:30 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

NORWALK - A nor'easter is bringing strong winds and rain to southwestern Connecticut Monday.

News 12 meteorologists say overnight rain and winds will continue into Monday and intensify through the day. Expect 15-25 mph sustained winds, with gusts of 45 mph or more. Coastal areas could see gusts of 60 mph at times.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for southern areas of Fairfield and New Haven counties through early Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday, the winds will taper off, but some rain will stick around in the morning hours. High temperatures will be around 44 degrees.

The clouds will start to clear out by Wednesday, which will see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 48 degrees.

Stay with News 12 Connecticut for the latest forecast information.

 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Weather Kids: Mathewson Elementary School 1 Weather Kids: Mathewson Elementary School
Thousands of people are rallying together in cities 2 Women march in solidarity in Stamford
A disabled Bridgeport man is thanking News 12 3 Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner
Traffic is back to normal in Bridgeport after 4 Tractor-trailer catches fire in Bridgeport
Police warn of scam targeting UI customers 5 Police warn of scam targeting UI customers

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE