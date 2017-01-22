Forecast: Nor'easter with strong winds, rain takes aim

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - A nor'easter packing some strong winds and rain is headed toward southwestern Connecticut for Monday.

News 12 meteorologists say Sunday will be breezy with overcast skies with some sprinkles at times and temperatures around 47 degrees. Sunday night will be cloudy with periods of rain, and the winds will begin to intensify -- around 15-25 mph sustained winds.

Those winds will continue and increase into Monday. Expect 15-25 mph sustained winds, with gusts of 45 mph or more. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for southern areas of Fairfield and New Haven Counties, beginning Monday and lasting through early Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday, the winds will taper off, but some rain will stick around in the morning hours. High temperatures will be around 44 degrees.

The clouds will start to clear out by Wednesday, which will see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 48 degrees.

