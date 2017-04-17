Forecast: Pleasant weather to continue Tuesday

Here is the latest weather forecast in your area.

Here is the latest weather forecast in your area. (4/17/17)

Updated

NORWALK - Most parts of southwestern Connecticut saw warm temperatures in the mid-60s Monday morning, and those temperatures rose over the course of the day.

A mix of sun and clouds were seen throughout the region, and high temperatures reached the low-70s in the southern part of the state.

Tuesday is expected to see temperatures in the low-60s, with mostly sunny skies.

News 12 meteorologists say the rest of the week is expected to remain in the low-60s, with rain in the middle of the week and more sunny conditions for the weekend.

