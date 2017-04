You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Temperatures in western Connecticut are expected to be pleasant Wednesday.

Conditions were clear and sunny on Tuesday, and temperatures were warmer - climbing into the mid-60s - moving inland.

Wednesday will see temperatures in the mid-50s with partly sunny skies, according to News 12 meteorologists.

Temperatures are expected to rise toward the end of the week, and Friday could reach the high-60s.