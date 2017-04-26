Forecast: Rain ends, temperatures in the 60s

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Scattered showers continued to fall this morning across western Connecticut, as temperatures settled into the low-50s. The wet weather is expected to come to an end as we head throughout the day.

News 12 Connecticut Meteorologist Brysen Van Eck says temperatures Wednesday will be in the low-60s, with mostly cloudy skies. Showers are expected to end heading into the afternoon.

Temperatures overnight are expected to be in the low-50s, with mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday could see temperatures reach into the 70s, with partly sunny skies.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s heading into the weekend.