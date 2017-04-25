Forecast: Scattered showers, clouds for Wednesday

NORWALK - Residents should expect to see mostly cloudy conditions with scattered rain showers on Wednesday, according to News 12 meteorologists.

Temperatures will reach a high of about 64 degrees, with winds in the 5 to 15 mph range.

Temperatures will continue to rise into the 70s Thursday, bringing a mix of sun and clouds into the weekend.

 

