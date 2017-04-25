News Forecast: Scattered showers, clouds for Wednesday You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Here is the latest weather forecast in your area. (6:06 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated April 25, 2017 6:18 PM NORWALK - Residents should expect to see mostly cloudy conditions with scattered rain showers on Wednesday, according to News 12 meteorologists. Temperatures will reach a high of about 64 degrees, with winds in the 5 to 15 mph range. Temperatures will continue to rise into the 70s Thursday, bringing a mix of sun and clouds into the weekend. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 3:28 1 Police: Chase bank robbed in Greenwich 1:44 2 Family urges Stamford man's killer to surrender to police 1:14 3 Striking Charter Communications workers protest in Stamford 2:51 4 Connecticut Sportscast, April 24 2:40 5 Fire destroys Gordon Avenue home in Briarcliff Manor advertisement | advertise on News 12