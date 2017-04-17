Forecast: Warm start, temperatures in the mid-60s

Here is the latest weather forecast in your area.

Here is the latest weather forecast in your area. (11:13 AM)

Updated

NORWALK - It felt like a summer morning in most parts of western Connecticut, with temperatures beginning in the mid-60s. Temperatures are expected to rise throughout the day.

News 12 Connecticut Meteorologist Brysen Van Eck says temperatures Monday will creep into the low-70s, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures overnight are expected to be in the low-40s, with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday will see temperatures in the mid-60s, with mostly sunny skies.

