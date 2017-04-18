Forecast: Warm temperatures continue Tuesday

Here is the latest weather forecast in your area. (11:10 AM)
Updated
NORWALK - Temperatures this morning weren’t as warm as they were Monday morning, with most parts of western Connecticut settling into the high-40s. Those temperatures are expected to rise throughout the day.
News 12 Connecticut Meteorologist Brysen Van Eck says temperatures Tuesday will be in the low-60s, with mostly sunny skies.
Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the low-40s, with mostly cloudy skies.
Wednesday will see temperatures in the mid-50s, with partly sunny skies.
Temperatures are expected to rise throughout the week, as Friday could reach into the high-60s.