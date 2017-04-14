Forecast: Warm weekend ahead, Easter Sunday in the 70s


NORWALK - It was another chilly start to the morning, with temperatures across some parts of western Connecticut barely reaching into the 40s. But temperatures are expected to rise throughout the day, and a warm weekend is ahead.

News 12 Connecticut Meteorologist Brysen Van Eck says temperatures Friday will be in the low to mid-60s, with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures overnight are expected to be in the low-40s, with clear skies.

Saturday starts sunny and will be a dry day, but clouds will gradually increase through the afternoon as a warm front approaches from the southwest. That front is expected to usher in a few showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning, when it will turn to warm and humid.

Temperatures Sunday will surge to near 75 across western Connecticut. There's a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm, as well.

