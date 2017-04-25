Forecast: Wet, damp and chilly

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Today's forecast will bring periods of rain and clouds with temperatures remaining in the low 50s throughout the day.



News 12 Meteorologist Brysen Van Eck says to grab the umbrella and jacket as it will be damp and chilly. He says today will be cloudy with showers and winds expected to be 10-20 mph. The temperature will be 52 degrees.

He says clouds will remain into the night with temperatures staying in the low 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few light showers or sprinkles. Winds are expected to be 5-10 mph with temperatures rising to about 64 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to rise into the 70s Thursday, bringing a mix of sun and clouds.