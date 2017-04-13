STRATFORD - A former Stratford man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for two schemes that took in almost $1.5 million.

According to prosecutors, Mark Anthony Alexander, 37, and his wife Rachel stole 'blank' money orders from the post office in Old Greenwich and then forged them to the tune of $313,000.

Officials say the couple also raised a million dollars in fraudulent loans while buying high end cars for other people, known as straw buyers.

Rachel is awaiting sentencing.