Four arrests made after carjacking in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police have made four arrests following a carjacking on Gregory Street early Friday morning.

Police Chief AJ Perez tells News 12 Connecticut that the case should serve as a cautionary tale for anyone who likes to go out and party.

Perez says the crime began at 3 a.m. when the victim went to a popular Fairfield Hookah Lounge and met a woman, and later invited her into his vehicle.

Investigators say the woman, along with accomplices, carjacked the man's Mercedes-Benz.

Authorities say the owner of the Mercedes left the hookah lounge with Khalonni Taylor, 18, who allegedly tricked him into getting out of the car so she could jump into the driver's seat and speed away.

Police say they eventually tracked Taylor down, along with the other suspects, who were in a Honda, on Gregory Street.

Police say they arrested Taylor, along with 24-year-old Quamayne Hill, 26-year-old Frisco Torres, and 20-year-old Archibald D'Ante, all of Bridgeport.

News 12 is told that the suspects were ordered held on bonds totaling nearly $300,000.