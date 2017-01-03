Friends identify teen killed in Stamford crash

Authorities have not released the victim's name, but friends have identified him as 17-year-old Kenneth Santana.

STAMFORD - Friends and family are mourning a teenage boy from Stamford who they say was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened at the corner of Stillwater Avenue and Progress Drive.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name, but friends have identified him as 17-year-old Kenneth Santana.

Officials say speed was a factor, but did not say whether alcohol or drugs were involved.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.

 

 

Stamford Police

Phone number : (203) 977-4712

