Friends mourn death of Norwalk woman

Friends of a Norwalk woman are in mourning after her death in an accident over the weekend.

Friends describe Gabrielle Thorp as active and full of life, with a wonderful sense of humor and style.

Friends describe Gabrielle Thorp as active and full of life, with a wonderful sense of humor and style.

Updated

NORWALK - Friends of a Norwalk woman are in mourning after her death in an accident over the weekend.

Norwalk police released the woman's name on Tuesday, identifying her as 88-year-old Gabrielle Thorp.

Police say Thorp hit a parked car Sunday on Camp Street and was found wedged in between her car and its side door, but they are investigating what happened after that.

Thorp's friends say she was a well-respected real estate agent in Norwalk for many years. She worked for William Raveis and previously owned a Century 21 office decades ago. Friends describe her as active and full of life, with a wonderful sense of humor and style.

Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to pinpoint an exact cause of death.

