Friends remember two men killed in Stamford crash

STAMFORD - Police say Lucas Salem, Tommy Molgano and another friend were driving down Hope Street early Saturday morning when their pickup truck crashed into this tree and a parked SUV. Molgano and Salem died as a result while the other passenger survived. The tree the victims slammed into has been turned into a massive memorial with flags, flowers and things friends say the two young men loved.