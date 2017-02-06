Friends remember two men killed in Stamford crash

Police say Lucas Salem, Tommy Molgano and another friend were driving down Hope Street early Saturday morning when their pickup truck crashed into this tree

The accident happened on Hope Street at Barnstable Lane early Saturday morning.

STAMFORD - Police say Lucas Salem, Tommy Molgano and another friend were driving down Hope Street early Saturday morning when their pickup truck crashed into this tree and a parked SUV.

Molgano and Salem died as a result while the other passenger survived. 

The tree the victims slammed into has been turned into a massive memorial with flags, flowers and things friends say the two young men loved. 

