Funeral held for man killed in Stamford crash

Family and friends said a final goodbye to a 20-year-old man from Stamford who died in a car crash last weekend.

A funeral for Lucas Salem was held Friday at Saint Leo's Church in Stamford.

A funeral for Lucas Salem was held Friday at Saint Leo's Church in Stamford.

Family and friends said a final goodbye to a 20-year-old man from Stamford who died in a car crash last weekend.

A funeral for Lucas Salem was held Friday at Saint Leo's Church in Stamford.

Police say Salem was riding in a car with his friend Thomas Mulgano when Mulgano lost control and slammed into a tree and a parked SUV.

Mulgano also died in the crash.

