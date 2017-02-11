Funeral held for man killed in Stamford crash

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Family and friends said a final goodbye to a 20-year-old man from Stamford who died in a car crash last weekend.

A funeral for Lucas Salem was held Friday at Saint Leo's Church in Stamford.

Police say Salem was riding in a car with his friend Thomas Mulgano when Mulgano lost control and slammed into a tree and a parked SUV.

Mulgano also died in the crash.