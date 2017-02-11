News Funeral held for man killed in Stamford crash Family and friends said a final goodbye to a 20-year-old man from Stamford who died in a car crash last weekend. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. A funeral for Lucas Salem was held Friday at Saint Leo's Church in Stamford. (8:39 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 11, 2017 8:00 AM STAMFORD - Family and friends said a final goodbye to a 20-year-old man from Stamford who died in a car crash last weekend. A funeral for Lucas Salem was held Friday at Saint Leo's Church in Stamford. Police say Salem was riding in a car with his friend Thomas Mulgano when Mulgano lost control and slammed into a tree and a parked SUV. Mulgano also died in the crash. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:59 1 12 on Health: Fertility treatment 3:19 2 Connecticut Sportscast for Feb. 10 2:17 3 Property owners face fines if sidewalks aren't cleared 21:59 4 Focus on Connecticut 2/10 3:54 5 Connecticut Weather Forecast advertisement | advertise on News 12