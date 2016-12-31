Funeral services held for firefighter in Stratford

Funeral services were held in Stratford Saturday for a firefighter and basketball coach who died unexpectedly. (12:42 PM)
STRATFORD - Funeral services were held in Stratford Saturday for a firefighter and basketball coach who died unexpectedly.
Jason Carrafiello, 38, a longtime Stratford firefighter and basketball coach at St. Joseph High School, died at his home Monday. Authorities have not yet determined the cause of death.
Mourners say Carrafiello was a devoted public servant who routinely put his life on the line for the community.
Services were held at Saint James Roman Catholic Church on Saturday. A firetruck that was draped in bunting was parked outside the church, waving a large American flag.