Funeral set for Stratford firefighter and basketball coach

STRATFORD - Funeral arrangements are set for the Stratford firefighter and high school basketball coach who died suddenly this week.

Jason Carrafiello, 38, was a 15-year veteran of the fire department.

Fire officials say when they responded to an emergency call Monday they quickly realized the subject of that emergency was one of their own.

They say Carrafiello died the same day.

His family and friends say he was always happy to help others.

News 12 is told Carrafiello also loved sports and served as a freshman boys basketball coach at St. Joseph's high school in Trumbull.

Carrafiello's funeral will be held at St. James Church in Stratford Saturday morning.