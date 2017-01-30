News Garage fire put out in Stratford Firefighters worked quickly to put out a fire that started in a garage in Stratford around 1 a.m. The incident happened at 25 Park Land You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. The incident happened at 25 Park Land Drive. (8:03 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 30, 2017 8:11 AM STRATFORD - Firefighters worked quickly to put out a fire that started in a garage in Stratford around 1 a.m. The incident happened at 25 Park Land Drive. News 12 was told the fire started by ashes left outside near the garage. A neighbor saw the smoke and called for help. No one was hurt, and the garage was only damaged on the outside. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:02 1 Fallout grows from Trump immigration order; reports of travelers stranded at airports 0:34 2 Police: Child struck during Chuck E. Cheese fight 2:09 3 Mary Tyler Moore being laid to rest at Fairfield cemetery 0:28 4 Police: Wilton man faces charges for allegedly running Ponzi scheme 0:36 5 State police remind drivers of "move over law" advertisement | advertise on News 12