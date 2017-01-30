Garage fire put out in Stratford

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STRATFORD - Firefighters worked quickly to put out a fire that started in a garage in Stratford around 1 a.m.

The incident happened at 25 Park Land Drive.

News 12 was told the fire started by ashes left outside near the garage.

A neighbor saw the smoke and called for help.

No one was hurt, and the garage was only damaged on the outside.