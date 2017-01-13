News Gofundme started for kids of woman shot in the head The family of the Bridgeport woman who died after being shot in the head says they have a Gofundme page set up to help her You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Family members say two of Cruz's young children also lost their father last year. (8:07 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 13, 2017 8:16 AM BRIDGEPORT - The family of the Bridgeport woman who died after being shot in the head says they have a Gofundme page set up to help her children. As News 12 has reported, police say Elianna Cruz, 26, was fatally shot over the weekend and died on Wednesday. Family members say two of Cruz's young children also lost their father last year. The father of those two children, "Petey" Soto, 31, died on Father's Day when the car he was driving was struck by a car going 100 mph in Bridgeport. News 12 is told Cruz also has a 1 year old. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic Police: Woman shot in the head in BridgeportBridgeport police say a woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head. Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crashFriends and family are mourning the death of a Stamford man after a two-car crash in Bridgeport. advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:26 1 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash 1:49 2 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 2:35 3 Friends, family prepare for final goodbye to dad killed in crash 2:22 4 Stamford official wants 'confusing' street signs to go 2:02 5 Students to hold benefit to save Safe Rides program advertisement | advertise on News 12