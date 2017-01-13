Gofundme started for kids of woman shot in the head

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - The family of the Bridgeport woman who died after being shot in the head says they have a Gofundme page set up to help her children.

As News 12 has reported, police say Elianna Cruz, 26, was fatally shot over the weekend and died on Wednesday.

Family members say two of Cruz's young children also lost their father last year.

The father of those two children, "Petey" Soto, 31, died on Father's Day when the car he was driving was struck by a car going 100 mph in Bridgeport.

News 12 is told Cruz also has a 1 year old.