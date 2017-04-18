Google teaches internet safety to Monroe students

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MONROE - Google delivered an assembly on internet safety Tuesday to students in Monroe.

The sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders at Jockey Hollow Middle School learned about password creation, why they should keep their public posts positive and the negative consequences of sexting.

Stamford police say there has been a sharp increase in bullying and sexting on social media by children and teens. They say parents have to set guidelines with their children and enforce them in order to protect their children and reverse this alarming trend.

"Even if it's uncomfortable, the parent has to step up, look at the phone, and find out what exactly is going on," says Stamford Police Lt. Tom Barcello.

School officials say the program connects with students. At least one student agrees.

"I'd give it an A-plus because it was a great presentation," says seventh-grader Kiley Katz. "I know what things I should and shouldn't do online."

Police say parents or children being harassed online should contact them.