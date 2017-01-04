Malloy offers sobering view in State of the State address

HARTFORD - Gov. Dannel Malloy offered a sobering view of Connecticut's finances in his State of the State address in Hartford Wednesday afternoon.

"The truth is, we simply can't afford to continue doing everything we've done in the past," said the governor.

Instead of the sweeping, ambitious projects he's proposed in the past, today the governor laid out a vision of more cuts and a leaner state government in the face of a $1.5 billion deficit.

"Agencies will continue to modernize systems, reduce waste, and increase productivity in order to cut costs as much as possible before impacting services, or the valuable employees who provide them," said Malloy.

Malloy also said he will propose a complete overhaul of the way local schools are funded. That could mean more money for struggling districts like Bridgeport.

 

