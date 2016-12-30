Gov. Malloy's administration announces budget cuts

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HARTFORD - Gov. Dannel Malloy's administration has announced $50 million in new cuts in state aid to towns and cities, including $20 million to be cut from education funding.

Malloy's budget chief, Ben Barnes, said Thursday he doesn't believe the school funding cuts will result in local layoffs.

Barnes says the power to make the cuts was built into the General Assembly budget last spring.