Gov. Malloy set to release new budget plan

HARTFORD - Gov. Dannel Malloy is set to release his new budget plan today from Hartford.

The budget would affect the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Malloy says it will eliminate the state's property tax credit and make education funding more fair by considering towns' ability to pay and including more accurate poverty and enrollment data.

