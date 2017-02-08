News Gov. Malloy set to release new budget plan Gov. Dannel Malloy is set to release his new budget plan today from Hartford. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. The budget would affect the 2018-2019 fiscal year. (7:50 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 8, 2017 8:07 AM HARTFORD - Gov. Dannel Malloy is set to release his new budget plan today from Hartford. The budget would affect the 2018-2019 fiscal year. Malloy says it will eliminate the state's property tax credit and make education funding more fair by considering towns' ability to pay and including more accurate poverty and enrollment data. News 12 will be streaming the announcement live on air and online. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:06 1 Healthy Heart: High cholesterol 3:57 2 Connecticut Weather Forecast 0:46 3 Travel ban to start at 9 p.m. 4:06 4 Connecticut Sportscast, Feb. 7 0:26 5 Bridgeport police: Man shot several times in broad daylight advertisement | advertise on News 12