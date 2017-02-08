Gov. Malloy unveils deep spending cuts, new taxes in budget

Gov. Dannel Malloy unveiled almost $200 million in new taxes and fees in his budget presentation Wednesday afternoon, along with a dire warning for state

The budget would affect the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

The budget would affect the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

HARTFORD - Gov. Dannel Malloy unveiled almost $200 million in new taxes and fees in his budget presentation Wednesday afternoon, along with a dire warning for state workers.

It includes a cigarette tax that would cost an extra 45 cents a pack and middle-class homeowners would lose a $200 tax credit.

The governor admitted that this budget was a painful one that includes $1.3 billion in spending cuts.

For state workers, if they don't agree to hundreds of millions of dollars in concessions, Gov. Malloy could cut up to 10 percent of the state workforce.

Also, in a major change, Gov. Malloy wants local cities and towns, especially wealthy ones, to pick up more of the tab for teacher pensions.

"The state is spending $24 million to cover pension costs of teachers and administrators in our most-affluent community, Greenwich, a school district that enrolls 8,800 students," said Gov. Malloy.

Gov. Malloy also wants to overhaul the way taxpayers fund schools, sending more money to poorer cities like Bridgeport.

 

