Gov. Malloy unveils new electric system

WOODBRIDGE - Gov. Dannel Malloy today is unveiling a new system to keep the lights on during storms.

The new micro-grid at Amity High School in Woodbridge is essentially a miniature power plant.

On days where there are big storms, the grid could power central services throughout town, including the fire department, police department, and the school.

The gird takes natural gas that comes in and converts it to electricity.

Gov. Malloy is at the school highlighting projects such as this, across the state.