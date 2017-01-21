News Greenwich district chairman stepping down A Greenwich district chairman is stepping down following accusations of sexual assault. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. A Greenwich district chairman is stepping down following accusations of sexual assault. (8:49 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 21, 2017 8:13 AM GREENWICH - A Greenwich district chairman is stepping down following accusations of sexual assault. As News 12 reported, Christopher Von Keyserling, a member of the Representative Town Meeting, was arrested last week. Police say the 71-year-old pinched a woman in the groin during an argument at a nursing home. Von Keyserling and his lawyer say it was meant as a joke. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:47 1 Bridgeport nursing director retiring after 35 years 2:26 2 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash 1:49 3 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 2:14 4 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 20 1:53 5 Police: Man critical after Stamford store shooting advertisement | advertise on News 12