Greenwich district chairman stepping down

GREENWICH - A Greenwich district chairman is stepping down following accusations of sexual assault.

As News 12 reported, Christopher Von Keyserling, a member of the Representative Town Meeting, was arrested last week.

Police say the 71-year-old pinched a woman in the groin during an argument at a nursing home.

Von Keyserling and his lawyer say it was meant as a joke.

