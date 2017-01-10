Greenwich man accused of collecting child porn resigns from RTM

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

GREENWICH -

Greenwich officials say the town leader accused of collecting pornographic pictures of children as young as 2 years old, resigned yesterday from the Representative Town Meeting board.

As News 12 has reported, Christopher Sandys went before a judge Friday.

Court records say police traced more than 1,300 child porn images to Sandys's home IP address.