Greenwich man accused of collecting child porn resigns from RTM

Greenwich officials say the town leader accused of collecting pornographic pictures of children as young as 2 years old, resigned Monday from the Representative Town

Court records say police traced more than 1,300 child porn images to Sandys's home IP address.

Court records say police traced more than 1,300 child porn images to Sandys's home IP address.

GREENWICH -
Greenwich officials say the town leader accused of collecting pornographic pictures of children as young as 2 years old, resigned yesterday from the Representative Town Meeting board.

As News 12 has reported, Christopher Sandys went before a judge Friday.

Court records say police traced more than 1,300 child porn images to Sandys's home IP address.

