News Greenwich man accused of collecting child porn resigns from RTM Greenwich officials say the town leader accused of collecting pornographic pictures of children as young as 2 years old, resigned Monday from the Representative Town Meeting board. January 10, 2017 8:04 AM GREENWICH - Greenwich officials say the town leader accused of collecting pornographic pictures of children as young as 2 years old, resigned yesterday from the Representative Town Meeting board. As News 12 has reported, Christopher Sandys went before a judge Friday. Court records say police traced more than 1,300 child porn images to Sandys's home IP address.