Greenwich man faces child pornography charges

Authorities say a Greenwich man is facing child pornography charges after a search of his apartment revealed he had hundreds of illegal pictures.

Police say an undercover investigation of

Police say an undercover investigation of "peer to peer image and video trading" led them to the apartment of Christopher Sandys, 46, on LeGrande Avenue. (8:10 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

GREENWICH - Authorities say a Greenwich man is facing child pornography charges after a search of his apartment revealed he had hundreds of illegal pictures.

Police say an undercover investigation of "peer to peer image and video trading" led them to the apartment of Christopher Sandys, 46, on LeGrande Avenue.

Police say Sandys had more than 700 child porn pictures on his desktop computer.

His bond was set at $300,000, and he's due in court Dec. 20.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Noel Esbri, 32, was later declared dead of 1 Man found shot to death inside Bridgeport apartment
Stamford police say they found a homeless man 2 Homeless man found dead in Stamford
Sally Kelman volunteers at the New Covenant House 3 Hometown Hero: Sally Kelman
Weather Kids: Franklin Elementary School 4 Weather Kids: Franklin Elementary School
Police are looking for Richard Lopez in connection 5 Bridgeport police issue arrest warrant in murder case

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE