Greenwich man faces child pornography charges

GREENWICH - Authorities say a Greenwich man is facing child pornography charges after a search of his apartment revealed he had hundreds of illegal pictures.

Police say an undercover investigation of "peer to peer image and video trading" led them to the apartment of Christopher Sandys, 46, on LeGrande Avenue.

Police say Sandys had more than 700 child porn pictures on his desktop computer.

His bond was set at $300,000, and he's due in court Dec. 20.