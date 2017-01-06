News Greenwich man faces child pornography charges Authorities say a Greenwich man is facing child pornography charges after a search of his apartment revealed he had hundreds of illegal pictures. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police say an undercover investigation of "peer to peer image and video trading" led them to the apartment of Christopher Sandys, 46, on LeGrande Avenue. (8:10 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 6, 2017 8:11 AM GREENWICH - Authorities say a Greenwich man is facing child pornography charges after a search of his apartment revealed he had hundreds of illegal pictures. Police say an undercover investigation of "peer to peer image and video trading" led them to the apartment of Christopher Sandys, 46, on LeGrande Avenue. Police say Sandys had more than 700 child porn pictures on his desktop computer. His bond was set at $300,000, and he's due in court Dec. 20. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:14 1 Man found shot to death inside Bridgeport apartment 1:11 2 Homeless man found dead in Stamford 0:46 3 Hometown Hero: Sally Kelman 1:29 4 Weather Kids: Franklin Elementary School 1:07 5 Bridgeport police issue arrest warrant in murder case advertisement | advertise on News 12