Greenwich restaurant temporarily closed after fire

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

GREENWICH - A restaurant in Greenwich won't be open today after something went wrong with their brick oven and filled the building with smoke.

The fire happened at the National Restaurant on Greenwich Avenue early Sunday morning.

A manager said he believes the wood burning oven or its exhaust system malfunctioned.

People who live nearby say it was frightening to see all the smoke spread to the apartments above the restaurant.

No word yet on when the restaurant will reopen as fire officials continue to investigate the cause.