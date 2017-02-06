News Greenwich restaurant temporarily closed after fire A restaurant in Greenwich won't be open today after something went wrong with their brick oven and filled the building with smoke. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. The fire happened at the National Restaurant on Greenwich Avenue early Sunday morning. (7:43 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 6, 2017 7:53 AM GREENWICH - A restaurant in Greenwich won't be open today after something went wrong with their brick oven and filled the building with smoke. The fire happened at the National Restaurant on Greenwich Avenue early Sunday morning. A manager said he believes the wood burning oven or its exhaust system malfunctioned. People who live nearby say it was frightening to see all the smoke spread to the apartments above the restaurant. No word yet on when the restaurant will reopen as fire officials continue to investigate the cause. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:09 1 Annual Run For Refugees sees spike in turnout 2:16 2 Bridgeport veterinarian fights back after vaccine probation 1:49 3 20-year-old Bridgeport man dies in Milford crash 3:12 4 VIDEO: Norwalk incident 4:56 5 VIDEO: Fatal crash advertisement | advertise on News 12