Greenwich restaurant temporarily closed after fire

A restaurant in Greenwich won't be open today after something went wrong with their brick oven and filled the building with smoke.

The fire happened at the National Restaurant on Greenwich Avenue early Sunday morning.

The fire happened at the National Restaurant on Greenwich Avenue early Sunday morning. (7:43 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

GREENWICH - A restaurant in Greenwich won't be open today after something went wrong with their brick oven and filled the building with smoke.

The fire happened at the National Restaurant on Greenwich Avenue early Sunday morning.  

A manager said he believes the wood burning oven or its exhaust system malfunctioned.

People who live nearby say it was frightening to see all the smoke spread to the apartments above the restaurant.

No word yet on when the restaurant will reopen as fire officials continue to investigate the cause.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Thousands of people hit the streets in New 1 Annual Run For Refugees sees spike in turnout
Dr. John Robb says he was placed on 2 Bridgeport veterinarian fights back after vaccine probation
DeJesus was a graduate of Platt Technical High 3 20-year-old Bridgeport man dies in Milford crash
VIDEO: Norwalk incident 4 VIDEO: Norwalk incident
VIDEO: Fatal crash 5 VIDEO: Fatal crash

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE