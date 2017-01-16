Wilton sawmill struggles to remain open, asks for donations

The owner of Wilton's longest-running business is asking the community for help amid his struggles to keep his century-old sawmill open after failing to recover

WILTON - The owner of Wilton's longest-running business is asking the community for help amid his struggles to keep his century-old sawmill open after failing to recover from a costly divorce.

Taber Gregory has been working at his family's sawmill, Gregory's Sawmill on Pimpewaug Road, since he was 6 years old. Now, Gregory tells News 12 that he's rushing to do whatever he can to keep the sawmill open, especially since there are so few left.

"There's not too many family operations like this, you know, and that means a lot to me," he says.

Since his divorce, Gregory has fought to keep his business afloat. He says it nearly left him homeless and his business almost completely destitute.

He is now requesting help from the community and has created a GoFundMe account to save the 160-year-old sawmill.

