News Gun found in Stamford may have ties to recent shooting A worker in Stamford found a loaded gun that may be connected to a recent shooting. STAMFORD - A worker cleaning gutters at a Stamford home discovered a gun that police say may be connected to a recent shooting. Police say the man was working on the gutters at a home on Richmond Hill Avenue when he found the weapon under the porch. Police say the 9 mm pistol was loaded and posed an immediate danger to children in the area. Police believe the gun may have been used in a shooting at the West Main Convenience Store last week. Police say a teen was critically injured after being shot in the head during that incident. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police. Stamford Police : 203-977-4444