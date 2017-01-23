Gun found in Stamford may have ties to recent shooting

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - A worker cleaning gutters at a Stamford home discovered a gun that police say may be connected to a recent shooting.

Police say the man was working on the gutters at a home on Richmond Hill Avenue when he found the weapon under the porch. Police say the 9 mm pistol was loaded and posed an immediate danger to children in the area.

Police believe the gun may have been used in a shooting at the West Main Convenience Store last week. Police say a teen was critically injured after being shot in the head during that incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police.