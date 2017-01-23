Gun found in Stamford may have ties to recent shooting

STAMFORD - A worker cleaning gutters at a Stamford home discovered a gun that police say may be connected to a recent shooting.

Police say the man was working on the gutters at a home on Richmond Hill Avenue when he found the weapon under the porch. Police say the 9 mm pistol was loaded and posed an immediate danger to children in the area.

Police believe the gun may have been used in a shooting at the West Main Convenience Store last week. Police say a teen was critically injured after being shot in the head during that incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police.

