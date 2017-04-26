Hamden police officer saves life of man who dove off roof

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HAMDEN - A police officer in Hamden saves the life of a man who dove off a roof, and the entire incident is captured on video.

Officer Justin Martin responded to reports of an unruly resident in Whitney Center.

The officer found a man heading towards the roof of the building. He then dove head first over the railing, but not before Martin was able to catch him.

No injuries were reported. The resident was taken to the hospital for evaluation.