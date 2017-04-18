Hartford man gets 15 years for fatally stabbing friend during fight over cellphone

Hartford man gets 15 years for fatally stabbing

Hartford man gets 15 years for fatally stabbing friend during fight over cellphone

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

HARTFORD - A Hartford man who fatally stabbed his friend during a fight over a cellphone has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Leshawn-Anthony Davis, 29, was sentenced Monday for the December 2013 death of Lamont Cox.

Davis was originally charged with murder, but pleaded guilty in February to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Prosecutors say they agreed to the lesser charge after they did not think they could prove Davis intended to kill the 34-year-old Cox. Davis said Cox was armed with a hammer and he stabbed him in self-defense.

Davis apologized to Cox's family in court.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Danni Kemp, 19, died from a rare form 1 Family of teen who battled cancer grateful for support
News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen and Newsday's Beth Whitehouse 2 Tasty Tuesday: Where Kids Eat Free on LI
It's Tax Day: Some quick tips to help 3 It's Tax Day: Some quick tips to help you during the day
A Litchfield principal resigned from his job after 4 Wamogo HS principal named in Choate misconduct report
Candlelight vigil held Monday for the 2 Bellport 5 Vigil held for Bellport students murdered in Central Islip

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE