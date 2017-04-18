HARTFORD - A Hartford man who fatally stabbed his friend during a fight over a cellphone has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Leshawn-Anthony Davis, 29, was sentenced Monday for the December 2013 death of Lamont Cox.

Davis was originally charged with murder, but pleaded guilty in February to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Prosecutors say they agreed to the lesser charge after they did not think they could prove Davis intended to kill the 34-year-old Cox. Davis said Cox was armed with a hammer and he stabbed him in self-defense.

Davis apologized to Cox's family in court.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.