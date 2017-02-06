Hate fliers found throughout Norwalk neighborhood

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - A Norwalk neighborhood woke up to dozens of white supremacist fliers in their yards Monday morning.

The fliers say "Make America White Again," and direct people to what's described as an extreme ‘alt-right’ website that proclaims "we are white and we're not sorry."

It also says, "We must secure the existence of our race and a future for white children."

The fliers direct people to the "The Right Stuff" website that includes blog posts like, "Slavery in the Americas was Pretty Tame." Videos produced by the group point to anti-Semitic views.

One resident News 12 spoke with said he is saddened and disgusted by the fliers in his yard.