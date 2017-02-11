Hemlock Hardware store prepares for more snow

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

CONNECTICUT - With more snow headed to Connecticut, the owners at Hemlock Hardware say they’re stocked with shovels, sleds and salt.

They say winter weather keeps business booming.

“I have three children and I only had one sled,” says Luc Lafontin, a Hemlock Hardware customer. “So it was a crisis in the last storm, but I'm prepared now.”

He tells News 12 he purchased a new shovel and a couple of extra sleds for his kids.

Owner Scott Pesavento also says coolers are a popular product when there’s potential for loss of power.