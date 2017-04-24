High school baseball team dedicates game to student fighting cancer

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

REDDING - Joel Barlow High School's varsity baseball team beat New Milford Monday night, but winning wasn't the first thing on their mind.

The team dedicated the game to a Joel Barlow senior who has been fighting leukemia on and off since he was 10 years old.

The team dubbed it Team Nick Day, in honor of Nick Tiseo who is on his third bout of leukemia. Tiseo's mom says back in December, they weren't sure he'd make it to spring.

The team wore "Team Nick" shirts during the game, which were also for sale. The money is going to help the family pay for Tiseo's medical expenses.