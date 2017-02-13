News High wind speed causing problems in western Connecticut The wind today has caused quite the mess around western Connecticut. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. North Maple Avenue in Greenwich is currently taped off. (12:28 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 13, 2017 12:42 PM GREENWICH - The wind today has caused quite the mess around western Connecticut. North Maple Avenue in Greenwich is currently taped off. Crews there are responding to a call for a tree and wires that are down. Police told News 12 they have received calls for downed trees all over the area. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 7:20 1 Connecticut Weather Forecast 0:27 2 Funeral held for man killed in Stamford crash 1:59 3 12 on Health: Fertility treatment 2:17 4 Property owners face fines if sidewalks aren't cleared 0:29 5 Stamford fire displaces 3 families advertisement | advertise on News 12