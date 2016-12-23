Holiday preps spark big crowds at grocery stores

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Shoppers were in for long lines at grocery stores Friday as people did their last-minute shopping for the holidays.

At Stew Leonard's in Norwalk, it marked one of their busiest day of the year. They expected to sell 4,000 pies, 100,000 pounds of filet mignon and three times as many cookies as they would sell on a regular day.

A steady stream of people made purchases at the store starting in the morning.

For many, the hustle and bustle didn't cause any stress, keeping the holiday spirit alive instead.

"I like this. This is fun for me," said one Stew Leonard's shopper. "As long as you don't have anywhere to go, it's fun."