News Stamford home invasion victim hospitalized At least two people broke into a home in Stamford to beat and rob a man inside, police say. STAMFORD - At least two people broke into a home in Stamford to beat and rob a man inside, police say. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Henry Street and left the victim hospitalized, according to authorities. Police say the attack involved an unspecified weapon. One suspect was arrested.