Stamford home invasion victim hospitalized

Police tell News 12 there was a lot of blood at the scene of this morning's home invasion.

STAMFORD - At least two people broke into a home in Stamford to beat and rob a man inside, police say.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Henry Street and left the victim hospitalized, according to authorities.

Police say the attack involved an unspecified weapon.

One suspect was arrested.

