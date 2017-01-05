Homeless man found dead in Stamford

STAMFORD - Stamford police say they found a homeless man dead near Stillwater Avenue Thursday evening.

They found the unidentified 47-year-old's body in an alleyway between two homes.

Police say he might have been walking through the yard to either visit someone or to cut through, but they could not say for certain. Although he was homeless, police say he was known in the area.

Stamford Sgt. Chris Broems says it's unclear how long the man was outside.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say the last known contact the man had was around 10:30 a.m., when someone gave him soup.

Investigators say they did not find bruises on his body, and they do not believe foul play was involved.

