Homeless vet moves into new Bridgeport apartment

BRIDGEPORT - A homeless veteran now has a place to call his own on Christmas.

After two years of being homeless, Army veteran Russell Billingslea moved into his new apartment at Crescent Crossing Christmas morning.

As News 12 has reported, Billingslea got a Section Eight voucher back in June, six months after News 12 Connecticut put him in touch with several officials who found him a place to live.

Billingslea says his nightmare began after he lost his job, and couldn't find another. The former soldier says living in a brand-new apartment complex is the best Christmas present he could ever get.

Billingslea, a professional driver, says he got a new job a few months ago, and is grateful to have an apartment to come home to.