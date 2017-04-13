House speaker: Some electronic tolls on Connecticut highways could be installed in 18 months

House speaker: Some electronic tolls on Connecticut highways could be installed in 18 months

House speaker: Some electronic tolls on Connecticut highways could be installed in 18 months (4/13/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

HARTFORD - House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says he believes at least some electronic tolls could be installed on Connecticut highways in about 18 months.

The Democrat on Wednesday said he questions predictions that the process to install the devices could take three or more years. Aresimowicz, who represents Berlin, says lawmakers have been learning from officials in states that have implemented electronic tolls.

He says timing is important because Connecticut's main fund for transportation projects is expected to be "pretty much emptied out" by 2020, partly because the state is not generating enough gas tax revenue.

It's unclear whether the General Assembly will authorize tolls this session. A bill recently cleared the Transportation Committee. But Aresimowicz says he expects tolls would ultimately be woven into the budget or another transportation bill.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

VIDEO: Coyote spotted Wednesday morning in Norwalk 1 VIDEO: Coyote spotted Wednesday morning in Norwalk
VIDEO: Briarcliff Manor bank robbery 2 VIDEO: Briarcliff Manor bank robbery
Commuters catching the train in Brooklyn were buddle 3 Commuters in Brooklyn cope with approaching freeze
News 12 was over the scene as warshipers 4 VIDEO: Chopper 12 over Way of the Cross on Brooklyn Bridge
News 12 Brooklyn went around the borough to 5 Word on the Street: Lent

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE