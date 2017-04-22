News Hundreds raise money for American Heart Association Hundreds were at Sherwood Island State Park Saturday for the American Heart Association's Fairfield County Heart Walk and 5K Run. Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 22, 2017 7:47 PM FAIRFIELD - Hundreds were at Sherwood Island State Park Saturday for the American Heart Association's Fairfield County Heart Walk and 5K Run. The annual event is a celebration of life for people who have survived heart disease and stroke, and those who are working to prevent it. All proceeds from the event go to support lifesaving research. Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans. The AHA recommends 30 minutes of physical activity most days of the week to help prevent it. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:44 1 Family urges Stamford man's killer to surrender to police 1:23 2 Police: Man fatally shot outside Bridgeport restaurant 1:56 3 Police: Man arrested after trying to lure juvenile 0:28 4 Police: Couple steals $30K in supplies from Home Depot 0:26 5 2 men arrested in connection with Stamford home robbery advertisement | advertise on News 12