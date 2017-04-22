Hundreds raise money for American Heart Association

FAIRFIELD - Hundreds were at Sherwood Island State Park Saturday for the American Heart Association's Fairfield County Heart Walk and 5K Run.

The annual event is a celebration of life for people who have survived heart disease and stroke, and those who are working to prevent it.

All proceeds from the event go to support lifesaving research.

Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans. The AHA recommends 30 minutes of physical activity most days of the week to help prevent it.

