Huntington Green signs mark conflicting seasons

Dueling signs appeared on the town green in Shelton Wednesday -- one celebrating Christmas and the other attacking religion in general. (12/21/16)

Updated

SHELTON - Dueling signs appeared on the town green in Shelton Wednesday -- one celebrating Christmas and the other attacking religion in general.

Signs are common on the Huntington Green. Some bear advertisements, some have warnings. Some reflect the seasons.

Shelton resident Jerry Bloom put up the new sign that celebrates the solstice and says "Let Reason Prevail," above a paragraph calling religion “myth & superstition that hardens hearts & enslaves minds.”  

Bloom wanted to put up a similar sign last year, but officials rejected him. At the time, Shelton officials said rules didn't allow any signs at the site -- adjacent to the public Nativity scene, or creche. Unaware of that rule, Bloom sued the city with help from the Freedom From Religion Foundation. 

A settlement let Bloom place his sign this year, but Mayor Mark Lauretti says he put up his own sign next to it, bearing the message "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays." 

The mayor says his sign creates balance in town between opposing viewpoints.

Both signs will be displayed for about two weeks, the limit for how long any sign can be posted in the green.

