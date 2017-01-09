I-95 open after crash shuts down highway in Milford

I-95 is open again in Milford after being shut down when a driver, who may have been going the wrong way, caused a crash.

The incident happened just before exit 40 on the northbound side.

The incident happened just before exit 40 on the northbound side. (8:20 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

MILFORD - I-95 is open again in Milford after being shut down when a driver, who may have been going the wrong way, caused a crash.

The incident happened just before exit 40 on the northbound side. Traffic was diverted off the highway at exit 40. 

Police say the scene is still under investigation. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical 1 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport
Fairfield Notre Dame Lancers are currently undefeated. 2 Team of the Week: Notre Dame Lancers
Bridgeport officials say they have activated the city's 3 Bridgeport officials activate the city's 'cold weather protocol'
An East Haven man has been charged with 4 Orange police: 24-year-old charged with sex assault
CT Evening Weather 5 CT Evening Weather

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE