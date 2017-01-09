News I-95 open after crash shuts down highway in Milford I-95 is open again in Milford after being shut down when a driver, who may have been going the wrong way, caused a crash. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. The incident happened just before exit 40 on the northbound side. (8:20 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 9, 2017 8:14 AM MILFORD - I-95 is open again in Milford after being shut down when a driver, who may have been going the wrong way, caused a crash. The incident happened just before exit 40 on the northbound side. Traffic was diverted off the highway at exit 40. Police say the scene is still under investigation. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:49 1 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 0:54 2 Team of the Week: Notre Dame Lancers 0:31 3 Bridgeport officials activate the city's 'cold weather protocol' 0:27 4 Orange police: 24-year-old charged with sex assault 1:30 5 CT Evening Weather advertisement | advertise on News 12